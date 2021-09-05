Moffat County golf enjoys new breakthrough at Gunnison
For the Craig Press
Moffat County High School boys golf had some struggles in its latest tournament, but with those came a triumph as well.
MCHS placed 10th at Sept. 1’s Gunnison Invitational with a total team score of 289 at Dos Rios Golf Club.
Sophomore Aron Jennings again led the Bulldog numbers with an 84, tying for 23rd on a day when even the hosting Cowboys were unable to break par on their home course.
While senior Dave Andujo sat out the meet, coach Tim Adams noted that junior Lance Brackett bounced back well from the previous week, tying for 34th with an 88, the first time for him cracking 90.
Though he had trouble on the back nine with a 51, Brackett had an excellent run on the front at Dos Rios, only two above the Par 35 for the segment at 37, finishing with a birdie on the ninth hole, a Par 5.
“Lance played really well,” Adams said.
Freshmen Andrew Duran, Wyatt Tucker, and Jayden Evenson shot 117, 129, 135, respectively.
MCHS golfers will be back at it during Homecoming week, with Tuesday’s Vail Mountain School Invite.
