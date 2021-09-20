Moffat County cross-country staying in stride heading into home meet

Joslyn Bacon runs for Moffat County cross-country in this photo from last season.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

With nearly a month on the road for competition, Moffat County High School distance runners will be looking forward to finally getting their feet moving on familiar ground this week.

MCHS cross country ran on the Front Range Saturday during the St. Vrain Invitational hosted by Lyons High School.

With a course designed as much for the crowd as the runners, with three laps around the premises, Bulldog teams took fifth among 2A and 3A girls and ninth among 2A/3A boys.

Halle Hamilton and Emma Jones again battled it out for who would finish first for the group, with Hamilton about one step ahead at 22:06.7 and Jones 22:07.1 to finish 16th and 17th, respectively, of the 142 in the large wave of athletes.

Their fellow senior Bree Meats came in 31st at 23:07.6, with sophomore Brook Wheeler 54th at 24:19.6. At No. 105, sophomore Joslyn Bacon narrowly stayed in the Bulldogs’ top five finishers, her 27:19.6 mere seconds in front of junior Marta Pelanconi at 27:27.6.

Following for the Bulldogs were freshmen Hannah Kilpatrick and Alyssa LeWarne at 122 and 124, with junior Natalia Lopez 139.

The Bulldog boys have likewise seen several changes in the finishing order this season, and sophomore Owen Gifford led the pack this time, 27th of 194 in an even larger field of competitors, clocking in at 18:53.8.

Junior Ian Trevenen placed 31st and stayed just under the 19-minute mark at 18:59.9, while junior Boden Reidhead took 48th at 19:32.4, and senior Kale Johnson was 51st at 19:34.4.

Senior Alex Nichols stayed in double digits at 98th (21:06.2), while senior Kadin Hume ranked 130th.

Junior Garrett Mercer took 135th, Travis LeFevre 159 and sophomore Carson Laehr 162.

The terrain in Lyons may have proved an unusual challenge for MoCo athletes, but all of the runners will have some degree of familiarity with their next race course.

The Moffat County Invite kicks off Saturday, Sept. 25 at Loudy-Simpson Park, a day that will feature multiple races, the first of which is the Friends of Moffat County Education Leaf Cruncher 5K, a fundraiser open to all ages, with registration beginning at 7:15 a.m.

Junior-high girls and boys races will follow, including the runners of Craig Middle School, with high school events to round out the morning.

Among the area teams expected are Steamboat Springs, Soroco, Rangely, West Grand, Meeker and Grand Valley, as well as Rawlins, Wyoming, and Vernal, Utah.

MCHS will also host the Whistle Pig Invite on Oct. 15 at Yampa Valley Golf Course.