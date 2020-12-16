Moffat County coaches react to Season B’s delay

Members of Moffat County High School girls swimming compete in relays against Glenwood Springs and Fruita Monument during a meet in December 2018.



Student athletes and fans will have to wait a while longer for basketball, wrestling, cheer and girls swimming.

The Colorado High School Activities Association and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Dec. 7 season B would be delayed until Feb.1. That according to a statement from CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green. The original start date for Season B was Jan. 4, which means that Moffat County High School teams have had to pause practices.

The delay has led to varying reactions from coaches. The news comes as a disappointment for those looking forward to students having the opportunity to play, but there’s still optimism about the season to come.

“As long as we get back in the gym after Christmas, that’ll be really good for us,” Moffat County High School Girls Basketball Coach Eric Hamilton said.

The athletes have been pushing forward despite the obstacles thrown in their way. The boys and girls basketball teams have been playing pickup games together at Woodbury Park, which the weather has unexpectedly allowed for recently. Boys basketball coach Steve Maneotis thinks this is a unique situation especially with it being December.

“It’s not very often in Craig, Colorado that you could call your teammates up like they are doing right now,” Maneotis said. “I heard they were playing at Woodbury Park yesterday so to be able to be on a floor outside in December and get together and shoot, do what they’re doing, that’s pretty neat.”

Some Moffat County girls swimming team seniors have even been driving to the rec center in Meeker in order to get lap work in.

“With me not being allowed to start them with their practices, the girls are taking it into their own hands,” Girls swimming head coach Melany Neton said. “I know they have been working out and driving themselves to Meeker to swim. So they are doing it on their own.”

That doesn’t make the postponement sting less, but Neton said athletes are becoming accustomed to the upheaval.

“I think they are unfortunately getting used to things like this that there is a delay or that things aren’t going to happen,” Neton said. “A lot of things this year the girls have gotten canceled — choir, all-state choir, the musical, other sports they’ve been involved in, like the cross country girls that are swimming.”

The churn of the season comes with at least one silver lining: coaches and students alike are getting better at staying in touch through Zoom.

“I’m able to do some teaching online,” Maneotis said. “We’re going to have another meeting tonight, we’re going over adapting our new offensive system right now. So that mentally, hopefully, we are a step ahead, by being able to teach online.”

For some coaches, the underlying concern is less about a meet or game being canceled and more about everyone staying ready for the season to start — whenever that might be.

“What I’m concerned about is everybody being healthy, come, the start date of regionals and be able to perform well at regionals and be able to perform well at states,” wrestling coach Tyler Seislove said. “If we happen to lose some dual meets in there because guys are quarantined, we’ll deal with it. Our guys are resilient, they’ll find ways to overcome those setbacks, but our real focus is everyone being healthy come states.”

Moffat County Spirit Head Coach Ashley Boulware and MCHS Athletic Director Jeremy Cheuvront did not respond to requests for comment prior to publishing.

