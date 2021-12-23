Moffat County cheerleaders keep spirit high during state meet

From left, Moffat County cheer team members Natalie Womble, Madason Laman, Alexus Noland, Olivia Cordova, Zoey Cochran.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

Though there’s been one change after another for them this year, the Moffat County High School cheer team have not let their spirits wane.

MCHS cheerleaders showcased their skills during halftime of Saturday’s Bulldog boys varsity basketball game with the routine that they recently performed at the big time.

As the smallest bunch in the building, the Bulldog spirit squad was in the top 10 of the 2A/3A Gameday competition Dec. 9 at the CHSAA State Spirit Championships at World Arena in Colorado Springs.

With only four athletes taking the floor compared to schools boasting dozens, MoCo cheer placed ninth of 24 schools in their division.

As the newly named captain, junior Zoey Cochran said she feeling positive though somewhat in awe of the larger programs.

“There were some teams that were way bigger than us, and I personally thought they were amazing,” she said.

Though the Bulldog group was the underdog of the contest, those viewing the event gave them just as much applause.

The Moffat County High School cheer team performs a kick routine.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

The Moffat County High School cheer team performs a routine.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

“When we went on, everyone was cheering us on. It was an amazing experience and I’m so proud of us,” Cochran said.

While the spirit team had more in its ranks this fall, many of the girls who suited up have been unable to participate for the winter season.

State rules required competing teams to utilize multiple mats, and though it was tricky, coach Kamisha Siminoe said her cheerleaders were able to make it work in addition to lifts, signs, kicks and other staples.

“We really had to get creative and re-block a couple different times. They did really well having to adjust to the choreography,” she said.

Retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year as the principal of Sandrock Elementary School, Siminoe took over the cheer program this fall.

“I wasn’t able to coach the whole time I was an administrator, but cheer is a passion of mine and continues to be,” she said.

Likewise, cheerleader Olivia Cordova only recently joined the group after playing volleyball in the fall.

“I went from one sport to this and I had to learn everything quickly. It was really fun, we nailed our stuff, and we were happy with what place we got,” she said. “We made some mistakes, but we were like, ‘hey, we did great at this and that’s OK.’”

The Bulldogs saw no point deductions during state, a point of pride considering their many difficulties. Among those was the fact that Siminoe was unable to travel to the event, though Alicia Noland oversaw the team on the road.

“She’s learned a lot, and she’s always been super-positive and upbeat, so I was excited to have her help,” Siminoe said.

Madason Laman was the only senior member of the team able to compete at state, and though the team is currently smaller in numbers, she’s pleased with what they’ve been able to do.

“I’m really proud of this team and all they put out on that floor,” she said.