Moffat County boys win league meet; Bulldog track, field athletes claim 6 Western Slope titles

GRAND JUNCTION — The season ain’t done yet, but Moffat County High School track and field can take a break before the final finish line to appreciate a big achievement.

MCHS boys took a 3A team title Saturday as the best of their division at the Western Slope Multi-Leagues Meet at Grand Junction’s Stocker Stadium.

Staying close in the point count all weekend with Coal Ridge, the Bulldogs ended with a 120 score to the Titans’ 111.5 to boast the top spot in the conference, including first place in three individual events. Moffat County girls also gained a trio of golden honors on their way to a third-place group finish at 101.25 points behind Coal Ridge and Steamboat Springs.

Jesse Earle picked up dual throwing championships — the third year in a row for Moffat County after back-to-back wins at the league meet by Keenan Hildebrandt — winning the 3A shot put Friday and making a name for himself with the best discus throw of his career and the farthest of 3A or any division Saturday, landing it at 154 feet, six inches.

Tiffany Hildebrandt also won the girls discus for the Bulldogs, a 101′ 3″ throw a few feet short from her personal record but more than enough to overtake the competition.

Josie Timmer also was looking to improve upon her triple jump PR, one inch short at 34′ 3.5″ but still passing by the rest in the jump pit to gain the title after finishing league runner-up in the event last season.

Moffat County girls also wrapped up the weekend with a late win Saturday as Timmer joined Quinn Pinnt, Abby Bohne and Emaleigh Papierski for the 4×400-meter relay, setting a season-best time of 4:12.18.

MCHS boys also shaved time off their 4×200 relay to take the win as Victor Silva, Elias Peroulis, Jared Atkin and Miki Klimper got the victory at 1:33.02.

Craig Press will have full results from the Western Slope Multi-Leagues Meet.