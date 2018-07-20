Moffat County boys golf parent meeting available Monday

The Moffat County High School boys golf team will host an informational parents meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the MCHS cafeteria, 900 Finley Lane. Coach Rod Compton will discuss practices and the upcoming season.

Boys golf will begin its schedule earlier than other fall sports, with competitions beginning Aug. 13

MCHS will also host a parent meeting at 7 p.m. July 31 for football, boys soccer and volleyball, as well as for cross country at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13.

Registration is currently available online at moffatcounty-ar.rschooltoday.com for MCHS students. Athletes must be registered and have a verified physical examination before participating in any teams.

For more information, call 970-824-7036.