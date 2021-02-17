Moffat County basketball split against Coal Ridge to open 3A WSL play

Opening up 3A Western Slope League play Tuesday night in New Castle, the Moffat County Bulldogs’ boys and girls basketball teams came away with a tough split on the road against the Coal Ridge Titans.

In girls action, the Bulldogs picked up a tough 48-37 win on the road over the Titans behind junior Cayden King’s 13 points, improving to 5-2. In boys action, the Bulldogs struggled from the jump, dropping an 83-47 decision to the Titans, falling to 3-3 on the year.

The Bulldogs girls’ game was a sloppy game with a stretch in the third quarter where neither team scored for four minutes of game time. However, once the seal was taken off the basket, the Bulldogs went on a run that saw them take the lead and fail to relinquish it after a layup from senior Amber Salazar with 6:05 to go in the fourth put them ahead 37-34, sparking the Titans down the stretch. In the final quarter, the Bulldogs outscored the Titans 13-4 to pick up the 11-point win.

After being down 28-23 at the half, the Bulldogs took the game over in the second half, outscoring the Titans by a score of 23-9, relying heavily on defense again under head coach Eric Hamilton.

The win marked the second game back from an ankle injury for junior Cayden King. King has played with excitement and energy in her two games back.

“I’m super excited to finally be back on the court and I’m happy to be there for my team,” King said. “I’m ready and focused for the games to come.”

The Bulldogs return to action Thursday night against the Hayden Tigers at home at 6 p.m.

Early hole too much to overcome for Moffat County boys

Taking on a tough Coal Ridge team on the road Tuesday, the Moffat County boys struggled over the first few minutes of the game, putting themselves in a hole they were never able to come back from.

Through the first four minutes of the game, the Titans sprinted out to an 18-2 lead, helping the hosts take an eventual 53-24 at the half before the scoring slowed down in the second half.

Despite the tough first half, the Bulldogs found their footing in the second half, keeping pace with the Titans as Coal Ridge held a 30-23 advantage in the second half.

Team and individual stats for the Bulldogs were not available at the time of press.

Sitting at 3-3 following three straight losses, the Bulldog boys return to action Wednesday night at home against the visiting Steamboat Springs Sailors at 6 p.m.

