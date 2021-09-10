MCHS golf coach Adams sees a program on the rise

Dave Andujo, left, and coach Tim Adams pose for a photo during practice last season at the Yampa Valley Golf Course.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

To Tim Adams, if golf teaches you anything, it’s honesty and integrity.

Adams, who has coached the boys golf team at Moffat County High School for three seasons and the girls team for one, said that golf is one of the only sports — if not the only one — where a competitor keeps his or her own score. This means each player must be completely honest when playing the game.

“My favorite part (of coaching) is being able to have a positive influence on young kids’ lives,” Adams said. “We live in a culture today where so many kids don’t have that in their lives. I’m a Christian, and God’s given me this opportunity to model integrity and honesty to my players.”

Adams originally moved to Craig from Missouri and is now the pastor of Sovereign Grace Community Church of the Yampa Valley. Though coaching is a side gig, Adams said he always looks forward to practices with his players and getting to travel and compete with his team against other schools on the Western Slope.

This year, Adams said his goal is to continue building the team’s skills. He said this year’s boys squad is a young team, with a majority of the team composed of freshmen and sophomores. With a high school as big as Moffat County, he said that it’s standard to have a team of eight to 12 golfers.

“I think one of the big keys to having kids playing golf in high school is you have to have a really good junior golf program at local golf courses,” Adams said. “To get kids involved and interested in the sport, you have to start young. It’s not like other sports that kids can kind of grow up playing like football, baseball or even soccer.”

There were not large summer junior golf programs in 2019 or 2020 (mainly because of the pandemic in 2020), but in summer 2021, Adams said around 60 kids joined a junior golf league in the community. This could be the beginning of great growth for the golf program, Adams said.

This season, one of Adams’s goals is to take several of his players to the state championship.

“(Dave Andujo) has been to state for the last two years. I’m really hopeful he gets to go for a third year in a row, and he’s improved every time he has gone,” Adams said. “We also have a couple of other young men who haven’t played golf that long, and they have good chances going, as well.”

Earlier this month, the boys golf team placed 10th at the Gunnison Invitational, where the team had a combined score of 289. The boys will bring the competition back to Craig on Tuesday to host a match at home.

“This season has gone well. It’s been a different year,” Adams said. “The first years I had coached, I had kids who had played quite a bit of golf. They weren’t new. This year, we have three freshmen, a couple sophomores (and) boys who had not played a ton of golf. It’s been a building year.”