Lucky 13: Moffat County track sending athletes to state finals

There’s no dogging it now.

Moffat County High School track and field athletes have only one meet left this season, and it’s the granddaddy of them all: the state championships hosted by Colorado High School Activities Association Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood.

Heat sheets released this week by CHSAA showed Moffat County in 13 total events: 110- and 300-meter hurdles, discus and 4×100 and 4×200 relays for the boys, while girls will compete in the 400 dash, high jump, long jump, triple jump, discus and 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 relays.

Jared Atkin will run both the 110 and 300 hurdles — seeded 11th and 12th, respectively — with Miki Klimper ranked eighth in the 300.

The two will also join Victor Silva and Elias Peroulis in both the 4×100 and 4×200, seeded 17th and 13th.

Competing in the field for Bulldog boys is thrower Jesse Earle, seeded third among 3A competitors in the discus.

Emaleigh Papierski will be Moffat County’s lone sprinter outside of relays, ranked ninth in the 400, but she will also be in each of the three relay groups, along with Stephenie Swindler, Josie Timmer and Quinn Pinnt in both the 4×200 and 4×400, seeded third and fifth.

The No. 14 4×800 team will consist of Swindler, Kelsey McDiffett, Abby Bohne and Papierski.

Swindler will likewise represent in the long jump, ranked 11th, with Timmer slotted ninth in the triple.

Brooke Gumber will take on the high jump, one of six in the field of 21 who made the cut for state with a mark of five feet in the event.

As for throwers, Caylah Million and Tiffany Hildebrandt will be tossing the discus at state, seeded 16th and 18th.

MCHS seeks to build on the momentum of their performance the past two weekends at the Western Slope Multi-Leagues Meet — which Moffat County boys won outright and girls placed third among 3A teams, with six total Bulldog championships — and the Grand Junction Tiger Invitational.

MCHS girls gained the bronze overall at the Tiger Invite, as well as a win for Timmer in the triple jump with a personal record of 34 feet, nine inches — which did not count toward state results due to high wind — and the 4×400 and 4×800 teams also ensuring their place at state with season bests of 4:10.65 and 10:22.39.

Though they were short of state, the 800 sprint medley relay team of Jaidyn Steele, Alayna Behrman, Pinnt and Bohne also hit their lowest time, 1:59.18, for third.

Behrman was ninth in the 100 hurdles (18.38) and eighth in the 300 event (50.20), both season best times, while McDiffett hit a new PR for fourth in the 1,600 run at 5:33.60.

Million also hit a new best of 109′ 2″ for fourth in discus, Hildebrandt fifth at 108′ 10″ to reach state.

MCHS boys placed sixth at the Grand Junction meet, picking up plenty of PRs and some close calls.

Silva narrowly missed making it to state in the 100 dash due to wind at the Tiger Invite, nonetheless clocking in at an all-time low of 11.40 seconds to place fourth. His 23.07 preliminary time in the 200 was also within a hair of the state cutoff, ultimately getting sixth at Tiger.

Atkin’s PR time of 15.72 in the 110 hurdles got him third in the race as well as his slot at state.

The 4×100 group of Silva, Peroulis, Klimper and Atkin hit their best time at 45 flat to get third, while the 4×400 team of Klimper, Atkin, Grant Wade and AJ Barber also got the bronze at Tiger and were heartbreakingly within one second of going to state at 3:33.93, their best time of the season.

Additional highlights from the Tiger Invite were Papierski third in girls long jump, Earle fourth in boys shot put, Carter Severson fifth in boys 1,600, Tate Severson fifth in girls 3,200, Gumber fifth in girls high jump, and fifth place for the boys 4×800 team of Wade, Barber, Wilson Eike and Carter Severson.