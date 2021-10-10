Huge drops in time come on schedule for Moffat County cross-country

Kale Johnson runs at Lowdy-Simpson Park during the Moffat County cross-country team's home meet earlier this season.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

After building their stamina throughout the season, the speediest results of the fall are coming just when Moffat County High School cross-country runners were hoping.

Following a week of intensive practice and the small-scale competition of their home meet, the Bulldogs were amid a bevy of bigger schools during Thursday’s Warrior Lincoln Park Classic in Grand Junction.

The event held at the golf course of the same name also doubled as the Southwest League Championships, and saw both varsity squads place sixth among nine teams in attendance. Nearly everyone in a MoCo jersey earning season bests, with some hitting their all-time personal record.

Hayden senior Kale Johnson was back in the lead for the boys, ranking 19th of 78 with the fastest time of his high school career, 17:17.7, though he wasn’t the only one.

Sophomore Owen Gifford (17:24.2), juniors Ian Trevenen (17:38.1) and Boden Reidhead (18:21.6), and seniors Alex Nichols (19:13.2) and Forrest Siminoe (19:30.8) all established new PR’s, as did freshman Travis LeFevre (20:54.7) and senior Chase Serio (21:20) in the JV race.

For the varsity girls, seniors Emma Jones and Halle Hamilton were the first to finish for the team, a time of 20:14 a PR for Jones as she ranked 22nd. Hamilton is still chasing after her fastest time set in the pair’s freshman season, but she set a season-best 20:18.3 in 23rd.

Senior Bree Meats ranked 30th at 21:28.5, while PRs by sophomores Brook Wheeler and Joslyn Bacon (22:39.6, 23:11.7) rounded out the varsity results.

The whole of the Bulldog girls JV team also trimmed entire minutes off their previous bests, including Bella Simones, Marta Pelanconi, Hana Jezekova, Alyssa LeWarne, Natalia Lopez, and Giulia Ciampini.

Moffat County distance runners will have one final race to hone their technique before regionals, as they take on the grounds of Yampa Valley Golf Course for Oct. 15’s Whistle Pig Invitational.

Moffat County High School cross country results at Warrior Lincoln Park Classic

Boys Varsity

Runner Time; Place

Kale Johnson 17:17.7; 19

Owen Gifford 17:24.2; 24

Ian Trevenen 17:38.1; 27

Boden Reidhead 18:21.6; 42

Alex Nichols 19:13.2; 59

Forrest Siminoe 19:30.8; 63

Girls Varsity

Emma Jones 20:14; 22

Halle Hamilton 20:18.3; 23

Bree Meats 21:28.5; 30

Brook Wheeler 22:39.6; 44

Joslyn Bacon 23:11.7; 53

—MCHS varsity teams both placed sixth of nine teams.

Boys JV

Travis LeFevre 20:54.7; 15

Chase Serio 21:20; 19

Girls JV

Bella Simones 24:51.9; 20

Marta Pelanconi 25:17.1; 23

Hana Jezekova 26:04.1; 26

Alyssa LeWarne 26:08.4; 29

Natalia Lopez 28:03.9; 43

Giulia Ciampini 32:04.3; 53

— MCHS girls JV placed third of five teams.