Horns Down: Moffat County football corrals Longhorns with win in league opener

Alex Musgrave cheers on his Moffat County High School football team pregame at Basalt Friday.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

The white jerseys of Moffat County High School football players may have been utterly filthy by the end of Friday night’s road game, yet the Bulldog season record remains immaculate.

MCHS shook up the rankings yet again with a 19-6 victory against fellow undefeated squad Basalt, pushing the Dogs to 5-0 so far.

With a sizable MoCo crowd among the Longhorn faithful celebrating their annual Homecoming, umbrellas and ponchos were plentiful as a downpour began roughly five minutes before kickoff.

Yet, even though the wet conditions helped neither side, MCHS grit their teeth and did what they’ve done all fall.

Craig Press will have a larger recap.