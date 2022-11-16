Gravy Train 5K to offer family fun, exercise while feeding good causes

In the lead-up to Thanksgiving, Craig community members can work up an appetite early while also helping multiple causes.

Craig Parks and Recreation is set to hold the third annual Gravy Train 5K Fun Run on Nov. 19 at Loudy-Simpson Park. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m.

“Everyone is welcome to run or walk this event at a pace that is suitable for them,” Recreation Manager Travis Sanford said. “We are hoping to have this become an annual holiday favorite for all to enjoy every year the Saturday before Thanksgiving.”

Runners can wear their regular athletic gear or dress in costume, with prizes going to the top three best outfits.

Entrants can register with either $5 per person or five non-perishable donated items. Funds will go toward the department’s Youth Scholarship Account to aid families in need of help with Parks and Rec fees. Canned goods will be donated to the Interfaith Food Bank.

Among the sponsors are Memorial Regional Health, KS Kreations, Cool Water Grille, City Market and Prodigal Son Coffee House.

For more, call 970-826-2006.