Fall football schedule set for Moffat County High School
With just two 2A Western Slope League teams total opting to play football this fall, the Moffat County Bulldogs will face a new schedule with new league opponents following Tuesday’s schedule and realignment announcement from the Colorado High School Activities Association.
Following CHSAA’s announcement, 218 schools opted to play football this fall, which equates to roughly 79% of the state. Class 4A saw the most schools opt to play in the fall with 36, equaling 85.71% according to CHSAA. Just six 4A schools will play in the spring.
For 2A, 26 schools opted to play this fall, with 12 opting for the spring, meaning 68.42% of schools will play this fall.
According to CHSAA’s realignment, Moffat County finds itself in the 2A West League with Middle Park, Woodland Park, Elizabeth, Delta, and Englewood. Delta was the only other 2A Western Slope League team to opt to play football this fall with the Bulldogs, which forced the Bulldogs and Panthers to be realigned in a new league for the fall season.
Moffat County will open the 2020 fall season with a road trip to Manitou Springs on Friday, Oct. 9 for a non-conference matchup.
The Bulldogs will then return home for a Saturday, Oct. 17 battle against Englewood at 1 p.m. to open up league play, before then traveling to Elizabeth on Friday, Oct. 23 for a conference battle against Elizabeth.
Moffat County will then close the year with back-to-back home games against Woodland Park on Oct. 30 and Delta on Nov. 6 before the start of playoffs.
Should Moffat County not make the playoffs, they will have the option of scheduling a seventh game, following the 6+1 format CHSAA adopted for the 2020 season.
