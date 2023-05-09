Cyclists get in gear during Where the Hell’s Maybell? (with photos)

Riders have plenty of scenery to view during the ride for the 37th annual Where the Hell's Maybell? along US Highway 40 on Saturday, May 6.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Between the open road, the natural beauty of Northwest Colorado and the robust exercise, cyclists had plenty to enjoy Saturday morning as the 37th annual “Where the Hell’s Maybell?” drew about 70 bike riders for 30 miles from Craig to Maybell.

The local favorite hosted by Craig Parks and Recreation was overseen by recreation director Travis Sanford. Though it had a slightly smaller turnout than last year, the numbers were still good.

“50 to 100 is really the sweet spot,” he said.

Sanford added that most riders were willing to start at Northwest Storage rather than the secondary area of Western Knolls.

“It’s roughly five miles of incline at the start, but not everyone wants to do that, and that’s fine,” he said.

A mix of all ages and experience levels were ready for the ride.

“A lot of people brought their kids, so it’s a good thing for families,” Sanford said.

Oak Creek’s Megan Knott was part of a group of six adults.

“I think my kids are too little to handle it yet,” she said.

Though the start of the event was tough, Knott said she was fine with the climb.

“I was ready for it,” she said. “I think the worst part was toward the end where you’re so clobbered.”

Jim Neton was the first rider to pull into Maybell Park. Though he’s ridden the event multiple times, it was his first time leading the pack, which he noted to fellow rider Steve Martinson.

“It just happened,” Neton said with a laugh. “I just left earlier than Steve, and that’s why I got here sooner.”

Some late night rain made for a brisk morning, as did a strong breeze.

“Around Lay, I felt that crosswind coming up from the southwest,” Neton said. “Usually, it’s the other way, and it comes downvalley, but I think the rainstorm kept pulling everything that way. I’ve ridden it when it’s a lot worse.”

Members of Bear River Young Life provided breakfast for riders in Maybell Park to conclude the ride.

Knott said her first time on the bike excursion was likely not her last.

“That was fun. I’d for sure do it again,” she said. “This time of the desert is so pretty; everything is starting to green up.”