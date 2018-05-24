Craig Pool Complex opens for summer season Wednesday
May 24, 2018
The Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St., will officially open for the summer season at 1 p.m. May 30.
The facilities, which include a lap and diving pool and a wave pool, will feature seasonal hours from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Lap swimming and water walking is available from noon to 1 p.m. weekends and 5:30 to 7 p.m. weekdays. Family hours are from 5 to 7 p.m weekdays.
Regular admission prices are $7 for adults, $5 for students ages 4 to 17, with a price of $4 for family time. Annual passes are $90 for adults, $75 for students, with family passes $225 for four members and $25 for each additional member.
Family time prices are $4 for everyone, during which children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, and children under 7 must always be accompanied.
Seniors 60 and older are free and children 3 and under are free with a paid adult.
For more information, call 970-824-3015.
