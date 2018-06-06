Craig families reel in real fun at Cops, Kids and Vets Fishing Day

A day of free angling had Craig families caught hook, line and sinker.

The fish were jumping and the competition was intense Wednesday during Cops, Kids and Vets Fishing Day at Moffat County Public Safety Center’s Little Rascals Pond.

Young sportsmen of all ages caught more than 100 fish of all sizes during one hour circled around the small body of water, beneath the surface of which swam trout, bluegill and sunfish.

Allie King and Brynlee Chichester shared the honor of first catch, each snagging a fish within one minute of the start.

Deion Poe and Kennedy Ross Evans tied for the smallest catch at three inches, while Nickoli Rios reeled in the day’s biggest whopper — 14 1/4 inches — minutes before the cutoff.

Besides taking home some new gear as a prize, Rios was just glad to improve upon the previous year.

Recommended Stories For You

“I didn’t catch anything last year,” the 10-year-old said, adding he brought in two fish for the day.

A pickup truck bed full of prizes awaited other fishers, including 2-year-old Chantry Durham, whose father Sean was doing most of the work with their pole.

Sean said recreation areas like Stagecoach are a favorite, though he couldn’t pass up fishing in city limits.

“I love the proximity, it’s great having this pond here,” he said.

Caden Call, 13, had a well-stocked tackle box at the ready as he snagged multiple fish, at one point holding the lead with a 13-incher.

“I’ve been using a spinner for this, and I normally just catch chub with this, but it’s been working pretty well,” he said.

Members of Craig Police Department, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Parks and Wildlife were on hand to record and measure catches and to lend a hand if needed for novice anglers. Craig veterans likewise provided free barbecue items.

Sheriff KC Hume thanked all the partners and participants and reminded young fishers that they were welcome to return.

“The pond is officially open for the summer, so come back and fish!”