Cottonwood Classic sees new format for Yampa Valley’s signature tourney

Players wrap up their day at Yampa Valley Gofl Course after the Cottonwood Classic on Saturday, June 24. The team of Will Fuller, Cory Gannon, Tyler Williamson, and Dane Staube were among 16 foursomes in the event.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

A tournament that’s taken place for more than five decades continued with a new format this past weekend on the links at Yampa Valley Golf Course.

The Cottonwood Classic took place Friday and Saturday at YVGC, the longest-running event at the course since its inception in 1967.

So named for the swaths of cotton that tend to blanket the greens and fairways during the summertime, the Cottonwood had a new structure this year with a two-day run rather than three.

Also, the format balanced individual stroke play with a team best ball event as foursomes worked together.

Winning the individual count was Bryan Rusin with a two-day total of 149. Though he had a bit of a struggle in the opening round as he took an 80, his score drastically shifted the next day to a 69, 3 under par on the 72 YVGC.

David Jenson was right behind Rusin in the gross count with a 150, a combined 76 and 74, while Cory Gannon took third overall in the first flight with a 158.

Gannon, originally from Craig but visiting from Loveland, led the pack on the opening day with a 72.

Though he ultimately broke even, he said the first round was wildly uneven.

“It was totally up and down; birdie, bogie, birdie, bogie,” Gannon said. “I just kept it easy. It all evened out when I finished with a birdie on 13 to make it an even par.”

Feeling good heading into the Saturday segment, Gannon was less than thrilled with the 86 he had four hours later.

“Today was not good at all,” he said. “I was on a high and then went crashing down.”

With winners getting $200 apiece from the purse, the top gross shooters of each flight included Carl Suksdorf (83/80), Doug Lewis (85/81), Jay Gorza (79/76), Bud Bower (86/85), Mike Bingham (81/84), and Sammy Marquez (91/89).

Net winners, adjusting for handicap, included; Jim Jenson, Jr., Will Fuller, Heath Fornoff, Bo Camp, Shane Camilletti, Todd Ruckman, Barry Alford, Jay Brent, Bob Halsey, Clint Chappell, Jack Lambert, and Red Woolley.

The best ball format awarded the top team of Brent, Woolley, Rusin and Alford the best group honors.

With 16 total teams of four for 64 players, Ryan Duran was part of the group that tied for 10th place in the standings, including Camilletti, Derek Duran and Scott Kitchen.

Players were split on which round was better for them, with Ryan Duran noting that some shakier weather on the first day played into it.

“It was a lot less windy today, but we didn’t play well today,” Ryan said.

Bubba Ivers concurred that Saturday was tougher conditions.

“A little worse than yesterday, but it was alright,” Ivers said. “I think the greens were a little faster, but not much.”

Ivers said he enjoyed the team play format for this year, his fourth occasion shooting in the tournament.

Tim Knez also enjoyed the foursome play, though he strongly preferred the results of Saturday.

“Mine was definitely way better than yesterday,” Knez said. “Not great but better. Better all-around.”

Knez added that he didn’t mind the previous setup of 54 holes being changed to 36, returning to the tourney after a long hiatus.

“It’s a lot of golf, that’s for sure,” he said. “I haven’t played in this in 23 years. Beautiful day and good company, so that was great.”