Cool Water Grille youth baseball team comes out tops in Craig

The Cool Water Grille 2021 baseball team were the champions of the 10U division this season.

Courtesy photo

The 10U youth baseball championship last month came down to a single run in extra innings.

Cool Water Grille defeated Victory Vision 15-14 in six innings, one more than the typical five, after the game was tied after the fifth.

The team, which was made up of Gunner, Rileigh, Mason, Miguel, Melodie, Helton, Jack, Allie, Nathan, Raynah, A.J., Juan, Kasen and Julius, and were coached by Coach Miah and Coach Clayton, came away champs after a tournament and a grueling final.

Raynah Garcia’s grand slam in the fourth inning got the game back close to even, and after five innings, the game was tied. Jack Penner and Allie King pitched for Cool Water Grille in the final to earn the win.

“This game was by far the most exciting and energetic game we have seen in a long time,” said Travis Sanford, recreation manager for the city.