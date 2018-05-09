Wednesday

None

Thursday

2 p.m. Moffat County High School track and field at Grand Junction Tiger Invitational

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at Western Slope League Championships in Grand Junction

9 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at Grand Junction Tiger Invitational

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at Western Slope League Championships in Grand Junction

7 a.m. 32nd annual Craig Parks and Recreation “Where the Hell’s Maybell?” on US Highway 40

8 a.m. Special Olympics Western Regional Spring Games at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

9 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Keenesburg High School and High School Rodeo

Sunday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Keenesburg High School and High School Rodeo

4 p.m. Youth League Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

None

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation t-ball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation girls softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coach pitch at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane