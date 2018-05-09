Bulldog Sports — Week of May 9, 2018
May 9, 2018
Wednesday
None
Thursday
2 p.m. Moffat County High School track and field at Grand Junction Tiger Invitational
Friday
TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at Western Slope League Championships in Grand Junction
9 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at Grand Junction Tiger Invitational
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at Western Slope League Championships in Grand Junction
7 a.m. 32nd annual Craig Parks and Recreation “Where the Hell’s Maybell?” on US Highway 40
8 a.m. Special Olympics Western Regional Spring Games at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
9 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Keenesburg High School and High School Rodeo
Sunday
9 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Keenesburg High School and High School Rodeo
4 p.m. Youth League Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Monday
None
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation t-ball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation girls softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coach pitch at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
