Bulldog Sports — Week of May 23, 2018
May 23, 2018
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation baseball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation baseball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
Thursday
1 p.m. Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals reined cow horse rounds at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation t-ball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation girls softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
6 p.m. Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals goat roping jackpot at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way
Recommended Stories For You
6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coach pitch at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School sports awards night at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13
Friday
9 a.m. Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals Round 1 at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way
10 a.m. Where the Old West Stayed Young Cowboy Action Shooting at Bears Ears Sportsman Club, 4521 Moffat County Road 7
4 p.m. Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals shooting sports at Bears Ears Sportsman Club, 4521 Moffat County Road 7
5:30 p.m. Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals team roping at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way
Saturday
8 a.m. Where the Old West Stayed Young Cowboy Action Shooting at Bears Ears Sportsman Club, 4521 Moffat County Road 7
9 a.m. Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals cutting rounds at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way
3 p.m. Grand Old West Days Boys, Broncs & Barrels and Bulls at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way
4 p.m. Grand Old West Days Downtown Craig Kids Junior Rodeo Festival at Alice Pleasant Park, 500 block of Yampa Avenue
Sunday
8:30 a.m. Where the Old West Stayed Young Cowboy Action Shooting at Bears Ears Sportsman Club, 4521 Moffat County Road 7
9 a.m. Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals Round 2 at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way
4 p.m. Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals shooting sports at Bears Ears Sportsman Club, 4521 Moffat County Road 7
Monday
9 a.m. Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals Championship Round at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way
10 a.m. Yampa Valley Antique Power Club tractor pulls at Fourth Street and Ranney Street
3 p.m. Northwest Colorado Gymkhana Series at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation t-ball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation girls softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coach pitch at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
Trending In: Sports
- The finish line: Moffat County track ends season with 9 state medals
- Seeds of success: Bulldogs surpass expectations in Day 2 as Moffat County track continues at state
- Bulldog Sports — Week of May 23, 2018
- Bulldog Sports — Week of May 16, 2018
- Lucky 13: Moffat County track sending athletes to state finals
Trending Sitewide
- Native American sculptures likely destroyed in Moffat County landfill
- Retiring teachers, staff chalked-up decades of service to Moffat County School District
- Help sought to recover public art taken from Craig campground
- Bald eagle killed in northern Colorado; state investigating
- College board approves sale of Trapper Fitness, free tuition for Moffat County residents