Bulldog Sports — Week of May 23, 2018

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation baseball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation baseball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Thursday

1 p.m. Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals reined cow horse rounds at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation t-ball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation girls softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

6 p.m. Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals goat roping jackpot at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coach pitch at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School sports awards night at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13

Friday

9 a.m. Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals Round 1 at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

10 a.m. Where the Old West Stayed Young Cowboy Action Shooting at Bears Ears Sportsman Club, 4521 Moffat County Road 7

4 p.m. Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals shooting sports at Bears Ears Sportsman Club, 4521 Moffat County Road 7

5:30 p.m. Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals team roping at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Saturday

8 a.m. Where the Old West Stayed Young Cowboy Action Shooting at Bears Ears Sportsman Club, 4521 Moffat County Road 7

9 a.m. Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals cutting rounds at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

3 p.m. Grand Old West Days Boys, Broncs & Barrels and Bulls at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

4 p.m. Grand Old West Days Downtown Craig Kids Junior Rodeo Festival at Alice Pleasant Park, 500 block of Yampa Avenue

Sunday

8:30 a.m. Where the Old West Stayed Young Cowboy Action Shooting at Bears Ears Sportsman Club, 4521 Moffat County Road 7

9 a.m. Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals Round 2 at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

4 p.m. Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals shooting sports at Bears Ears Sportsman Club, 4521 Moffat County Road 7

Monday

9 a.m. Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals Championship Round at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

10 a.m. Yampa Valley Antique Power Club tractor pulls at Fourth Street and Ranney Street

3 p.m. Northwest Colorado Gymkhana Series at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation t-ball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation girls softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coach pitch at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane