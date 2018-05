Bulldog Sports — Week of May 2, 2018

Wednesday

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School football players meeting at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School football parents meeting at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer vs. Grand Valley at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational

TBD Moffat County High School track and field at Western Slope Multi-Leagues Meet in Grand Junction

TBD Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Basalt at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Recommended Stories For You

11 a.m. Craig Middle School track and field at Snake River Junior High Invitational in Baggs, Wyoming

5 p.m. Moffat County High School Travel Club Goat Yoga at tennis courts at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School track and field at Western Slope Multi-Leagues Meet in Grand Junction

8:30 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Northwestern Junior High and High School Rodeo in Rifle

9 a.m. Craig Middle School track and field at Best of the Best Track Meet at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

9 a.m. Moffat County Youth Wrestling and Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling at Meeker

11 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Aspen at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

1 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Aspen at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Sunday

8:30 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Northwestern Junior High and High School Rodeo in Rifle

4 p.m. Youth League Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

TBD Moffat County High School girls golf at 3A Region 4 Tournament at Rifle Creek Golf Course

Tuesday

9:30 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at 3A Region 4 Tournament at Rifle Creek Golf Course

4 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Middle Park High School in Granby