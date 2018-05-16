Bulldog Sports — Week of May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation baseball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation baseball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
Thursday
8 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at CHSAA State Championships at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation t-ball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation girls softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coach pitch at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
Friday
8 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at CHSAA State Championships at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood
4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at CHSAA State Championships at US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs
Saturday
9 a.m. Craig Parks and Recreation CNCC and MCHS Soccer Clinic at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
9 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at CHSAA State Championships at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood
3 p.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at CHSAA State Championships at US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs
Sunday
None
Monday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation baseball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation baseball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation t-ball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation girls softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coach pitch at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
