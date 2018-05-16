Bulldog Sports — Week of May 16, 2018

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation baseball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation baseball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Thursday

8 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at CHSAA State Championships at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation t-ball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation girls softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coach pitch at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

Friday

8 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at CHSAA State Championships at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at CHSAA State Championships at US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs

Saturday

9 a.m. Craig Parks and Recreation CNCC and MCHS Soccer Clinic at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

9 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at CHSAA State Championships at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood

3 p.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at CHSAA State Championships at US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs

Sunday

None

Monday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation baseball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation baseball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation t-ball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation girls softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coach pitch at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane