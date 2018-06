Bulldog Sports — Week of June 13, 2018

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation baseball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation baseball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation baseball at Hayden

6 p.m. Northwest Colorado Gymkhana at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Thursday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation t-ball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation girls softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coach pitch at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

Friday

None

Saturday

8 a.m. Friends of Moffat County Education Wake the Whittler 5K and Fun Run at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

9 a.m. Moffat County Sheriff's Office Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394

9 a.m. Moffat County Horse Power Draft Horse and Mule Show at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

9 a.m. Pirates of the Yampa River Race at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

9 a.m. Craig Sea Sharks Swim Meet at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.

11:30 a.m. Pirates of the Yampa Poker Run at Pebble Beach, Colorado Highway 394

Sunday

9 a.m. Moffat County Horse Power Draft Horse and Mule Show at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

9 a.m. Craig Sea Sharks Swim Meet at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.

Monday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation baseball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation baseball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation baseball at Hayden

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation girls softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.