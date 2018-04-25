Bulldog Sports — Week of April 25, 2018

Wednesday

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer vs. Rangely at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity soccer vs. Rangely at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at D51 Meet at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction

10 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at Clint Wells Invitational at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

10 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Gunnison at Grand Junction

11 a.m. Craig Middle School track and field at WyoColo Track Meet in Baggs, Wyoming

1 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Cedaredge at Grand Junction

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at D51 Invitational at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction

8:45 a.m. Craig Middle School track and field at Rangely Invitational

9 a.m. Moffat County Youth Wrestling and Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling at Rifle Youth Wrestling Tournament in Rifle

10:30 a.m. Craig Parks and Recreation and Colorado Northwestern Community College Spartan Baseball Clinic at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

Sunday

4 p.m. Youth League Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at MCHS Invitational at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Highway 394

1:30 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity track and field at Western Slope JV Meet in Gypsum

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Basalt at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

5 p.m. Moffat County High School Youth Track Meet at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity soccer vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball vs. Basalt at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.