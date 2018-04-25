Bulldog Sports — Week of April 25, 2018
April 25, 2018
Wednesday
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Thursday
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer vs. Rangely at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity soccer vs. Rangely at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Friday
TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at D51 Meet at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction
10 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at Clint Wells Invitational at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
10 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Gunnison at Grand Junction
Recommended Stories For You
11 a.m. Craig Middle School track and field at WyoColo Track Meet in Baggs, Wyoming
1 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Cedaredge at Grand Junction
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at D51 Invitational at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction
8:45 a.m. Craig Middle School track and field at Rangely Invitational
9 a.m. Moffat County Youth Wrestling and Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling at Rifle Youth Wrestling Tournament in Rifle
10:30 a.m. Craig Parks and Recreation and Colorado Northwestern Community College Spartan Baseball Clinic at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
Sunday
4 p.m. Youth League Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Monday
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Tuesday
10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at MCHS Invitational at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Highway 394
1:30 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity track and field at Western Slope JV Meet in Gypsum
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
4 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Basalt at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
5 p.m. Moffat County High School Youth Track Meet at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity soccer vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball vs. Basalt at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Trending In: Sports
Trending Sitewide
- Craig City Council to consider bonus for full-time city employees
- Craig woman arrested for alleged drug possession at Memorial Hospital: On the Record April 23
- Updated: Craig Police, school district investigating threat made on high school by two students
- Deflate-gate in Craig: On the record April 20 through April 22
- Updated: DA likely to decide fate of students involved in threat against Moffat County High School