Bulldog Sports — Week of April 18, 2018
April 18, 2018
Wednesday
Noon Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Paonia at Grand Junction
2 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball vs. Paonia at Grand Junction
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Thursday
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer at Roaring Fork High School at Carbondale
6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity soccer at Roaring Fork High School at Carbondale
Friday
TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at Jeffco Invitational in Arvada
Recommended Stories For You
TBD Moffat County High School girls golf at Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction
3 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity track and field at Phil Wertman Invitational in Grand Junction
3 p.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Lamar
4 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Delta at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at Jeffco Invitational in Arvada
8 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Lamar
8:30 a.m. Craig Middle School track and field at Cougar Invitational in Glenwood Springs
9 a.m. Moffat County Youth Wrestling and Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling at Hayden Peewee Wrestling Tournament at Hayden High School
11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer at Aspen
12:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity soccer at Aspen
Sunday
9 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Lamar
4 p.m. Youth League Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Monday
TBD Moffat County High School girls golf at Adobe Creek Golf Course in Fruita
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Tuesday
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer at Basalt
4 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale
6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity soccer at Basalt
6 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale
Trending In: Sports
- Sharpest shooters take honors for Craig Trap Club Polar Bear League
- Bulldog Sports — Week of April 18, 2018
- Colorado OTC, leftover hunting licenses on sale this week
- Ready, raring to rodeo: Moffat County’s Kasen Brennise signs to rope for Weatherford College
- Craig Middle School track finishes season with 12 new records
Trending Sitewide
- No-confidence vote against Colorado Northwestern Community College president fails 3-2
- Vail Police arrest woman found in dumpster for false reporting, say her story is ‘fictitious’
- Craig cyclist busted with suspected meth: On the Record April 12
- Hometown heroes receive Girl Scout cookies from Craig troop
- Tri-State leadership gives more details of Craig Station Unit 1 closure, Colowyo Mine’s Collom expansion