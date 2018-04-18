Bulldog Sports — Week of April 18, 2018

Wednesday

Noon Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Paonia at Grand Junction

2 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball vs. Paonia at Grand Junction

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer at Roaring Fork High School at Carbondale

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity soccer at Roaring Fork High School at Carbondale

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at Jeffco Invitational in Arvada

TBD Moffat County High School girls golf at Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction

3 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity track and field at Phil Wertman Invitational in Grand Junction

3 p.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Lamar

4 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Delta at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at Jeffco Invitational in Arvada

8 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Lamar

8:30 a.m. Craig Middle School track and field at Cougar Invitational in Glenwood Springs

9 a.m. Moffat County Youth Wrestling and Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling at Hayden Peewee Wrestling Tournament at Hayden High School

11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer at Aspen

12:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity soccer at Aspen

Sunday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Lamar

4 p.m. Youth League Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

TBD Moffat County High School girls golf at Adobe Creek Golf Course in Fruita

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer at Basalt

4 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity soccer at Basalt

6 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale