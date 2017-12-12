Bulldog Sports for the Week of Dec. 13, 2017

Wednesday

4:30 p.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at Oak Creek

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Thursday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Montrose

10 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Central High School Warrior Classic in Grand Junction

10 a.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity wrestling at Fruita Monument JV Tournament in Fruita

3 p.m. Moffat County High School boys and girls C-Team basketball at Steamboat Springs

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys and girls junior varsity basketball at Steamboat Springs

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Steamboat Springs

7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Steamboat Springs

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School girls junior basketball at Soroco Tournament in Oak Creek

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Montrose

8 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association pancake breakfast fundraiser at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265, 419 E. Victory Way

8 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts 'Tis the Season Tournament at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

10 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Central High School Warrior Classic in Grand Junction

10 a.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity wrestling at Fruita Monument JV Tournament in Fruita

11:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 14U Bantams at Steamboat Springs

5 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 14U Bantams at Steamboat Springs

Sunday

TBD Craig Youth Hockey Association 8U Mites vs. Oak Creek at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

8 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts 'Tis the Season Tournament at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Noon Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Midgets vs. Arapahoe at Fraser

2:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Midgets at Fraser

4 p.m. Youth League Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

None

Tuesday

None