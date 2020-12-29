Basketball coaches react to CHSAA moving up start of Season B following variance approval

Moffat County High School's Jacie Evenson dribbles down the sidelines against Middle Park in 2019. (Andy Bockelman / Craig Press File)



After the announcement that Season B would be delayed further, the Colorado High School Activities Association changed course less than a week later, stating that practices could start as soon as Jan. 18.

The only sport to get a variacne from the state for Season B so far has been both boys and girls basketball. Moffat County boys basketball head coach Steve Maneotis gave a ton of credit to athletic director Jeremy Cheuvront for being able to roll with the punches with the constant change in scheduling.

“The greatest hardships are on our athletic director, who is probably on his fifth schedule change trying to get the games scheduled in a proper manner,” Maneotis said.

Girl’s basketball coach Eric Hamilton is hopeful at the moving up of the season.

“Anything positive we’ll take at this point….we want to get in the gym and start playing as soon as possible,” Hamilton said.

Maneotis added that he, too, believes it is important to get his team back on the floor as quickly as possible.

“Our kids need to get on the floor and play, they need that release,” he said. “Statistics show us what is happening to our teenage children right now, and they need to get a chance to get on the floor and be normal and compete in what they love to do.”

Moffat County High School's Ryan Peck arcs a shot during boys JV basketball against Cedaredge in 2019. (Andy Bockelman / Craig Press File)



Coming off of the holiday season, there is a possibility that COVID-19 cases start to rise once again, something that Maneotis expects, while Hamilton hopes doesn’t happen.

“I hope not. I don’t really know what to say on that, I hope there isn’t a spike and I hope we can move forward after Christmas,” Hamilton said, “I just think this is really hard on kids, no physical participation in anything in a long time and we had a really good start in November. We are really looking forward to getting back into the gym together.”

One of the things that CHSAA and CDPHE have agreed on is to allow 24 players as well as coaches and trainers to be present for the basketball teams.

“It’s just figuring out how we can get our kids to compete and in shape and ready to go and that’s all,” Maneotis said.

One of the protocols that players and coaches have to abide by is wearing masks even during games, something that Maneotis expects could change.

“That’s as much as I know right now and I will await instructions from our athletic director,” Maneotis said. “I’ll tell you what, he’s doing an outstanding job making the adjustments, keeping us informed and he’s got his hands full right now, Jeremy’s doing a great job though.”

moneill@craigdailypress.com