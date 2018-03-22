Bad Dogs wrestlers skirmish at Rocky Mountain Nationals
March 22, 2018
Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling placed two of its athletes during Rocky Mountain Nationals March 17 and 18 at Denver’s National Western Complex.
Kaden Hixson was 3-1 overall and placed second in the 15 and under 78-pound weight class. Hixson won an 8-0 major decision and a 5-4 decision to get to the championship round where he was defeated by NM Gold’s Romulus Padilla, who won by 4-2 sudden victory.
Hixson recovered in his final match with a 4-2 finish over Noah Cormier-Higgins of Team Aggression.
Zachary Hedman saw similar scores in his 2-3 run in the 10U 89-pound division, both of his wins 4-2 to ultimately place sixth.
Though each of them ended the tournament 0-2, the other three Bad Dogs to attend RMN fought hard — Colt Call (12U, 82), Jevon Vigil (12U, 82) and Adriel Vigil (15U, 95).
The RMN event was for all ages, and the organization will host middle school regional events Saturday, including one in Grand Junction, which numerous Craig athletes are expected to attend.
