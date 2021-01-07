A return to action: Hockey returns to Moffat County Ice Arena

Coach John Doane instructs his players Wednesday night during the first practice back on the ice following a month-long hiatus.



For the first time since Dec. 2, the puck was on the ice.

Hockey happened Wednesday night at Moffat County Ice Arena, to the delight of the pee wees and the bantams taking the ice first followed by the high school kids.

The coaches for the pee-wees and the bantams went through the basics of the game, and some drills, including face-offs in different spots on the ice and where to line up for the draws.

Moffat County High School coach John Doane put his team through a multitude of drills during the hour-long practice, including two-on-one and curl passing drills before finishing with a shootout. If a player made a mistake or a few mistakes in a row, the entire team or the player by himself would have to take a lap around the ice.

The players were energized and excited to be back out on the ice after a month-long hiatus.

“I’m really excited because I get to be back with my friends and have fun,” Julius Green, one of the younger kids said.

Two of the players for the midgets, Jack Doane and Garett Stockman still made it on the ice with their friends during the break.

“Me and Garrett Anson on the team, we built an outdoor rink at his house, so we skated there a little bit,” Stockman said. “As well, we went to the Yampa Valley State Park and skated there, too.”

Some of the younger kids that hit the ice for practice found different ways to stay ready for hockey season, including Green.

“We have a balance board. So, he’s been doing balancing training with his stick — we also have some knee hockey activities so his and his brother have been doing some handling stuff just in the basement,” Green’s mother, Rachel said.

The return of hockey is a weight off of both Doane and Stockman’s shoulders. They are both seniors, and they’re happy they get to once again play the sport they love.

“You know being a senior, there is obviously some weight to that in your last season. So, it is really nice to be out with a group of guys that I enjoy,” Doane said.

Parents were also very excited to get to come back to the rink and watch their kids have fun — and get some exercise.

“They love to skate. I’m excited to get them some exercise in the winter,” said Desa Ausmus, the mother of two of the younger kids, Christian and Greyson.

Doane, who is a goalie for the midgets is excited to be back with his friends this season for one last go around.

“Saturdays are for the boys,” Doane said.

moneill@craigdailypress.com