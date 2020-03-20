Coronavirus Webinar, March 19, 2020
Swift Communications newspapers across the Mountain West partnered to host a webinar answering commonly asked questions about coronavirus on Thursday, March 19 at 2 p.m. Mountain Time/1 p.m. Pacific Time.
The webinar featured Glen Mays, chair and a professor in the Department of Health Systems, Management and Policy in the Colorado School of Public Health at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
