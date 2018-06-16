Big-time turnout for Big Head Todd and the Monsters at Craig’s Whittle the Wood

The level of excitement Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park might have given some musicians a big head. Luckily, that was a moot point with the headliner in question.

Crowds came out by the thousands for the final concert of the 19th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous, the conclusion to the yearly celebration of woodcarving, live music and more that makes up Craig’s biggest event of the summer.

Headlining group Big Head Todd and the Monsters attracted spectators from the local level and beyond.

Denver’s Laura Peck traveled to Craig to catch the show by the Colorado native band, taking in the sights of the one-of-a-kind wooden works before performers hit the stage.

“I love the small-town feel, it’s not all loud and crazy like Denver,” she said. “I didn’t even know about the festival until I got here, but it’s awesome.”

The Movers & Shakers, also from the Front Range, brought their brass-heavy sound to the park earlier in the afternoon, fresh off a Friday night set at JW Snack’s as part of the restaurant’s Summer Concert Series.

Recommended Stories For You

A sizable crowd for the openers only got larger once the final set began.

Big Head Todd — the stage name for frontman Todd Park Mohr — and crew have origins dating back to the Colorado music scene since the 1980s, boasting a wide repertoire with hits and live favorites such as “Bittersweet” and “Please Don’t Tell,” also working in some covers. The group released the album “New World Arisin'” in 2017 and the weekend before took the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Rifle’s Dino Baldizan and his wife Carmen were among those who spent most of the show right at the edge of the stage.

“I do some part-time DJ’ing for a little radio station out of Carbondale, so I’m pretty familiar with their music,” Dino said. “It’s great to see them up this close.”

Despite some sprinkles of rain in the afternoon after threatening to pour all day, the precipitation was hardly a deterrent.

Craig Parks and Recreation director Dave Pike said the energy of the day was one of the best in recent years for Whittle the Wood.

“Every year I’m nervous all day Saturday until things get going and the band starts playing I start feeling pretty good,” he said.

As he segued between songs, Big Head Todd hinted to the crowd he’d be up for a return trip to Craig.

“Y’all are gonna have to put some pressure on the management to have us back,” he said.