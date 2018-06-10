Recent Moffat County births: June 10, 2018

EVELINA RAIN WHITE

Jessica Seales and Lawrence White, of Craig, are please to announce the birth of their daughter, Evelina Rain White, at 2:47 a.m. May 12, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Evelina weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Sharon and Kenneth Seales of Craig. Evelina was welcomed home by big sister Shelby and big brother Levi.

KORBN DEAN BRAZELTON

Susan and Tyler Brazelton, of Craig, are please to announce the birth of their son, Korbn Dean Brazelton, at 6:33 a.m. May 16, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Korbn weighted 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 1/2 long. His maternal grandparents are Lynda Overton of Craig and Joel Walker or Mineola, Texas. Paternal grandparents are Kim Burlington and Jesse Brazelton, both of Craig. Korbn was welcomed home by Katara Gail Brazelton.

KEVIN ESQUIVEL

Maria Guadalupe Orozco and Ismael Esquivel, of Craig, are pleased t announce the birth of their son, Kevin Esquivel, at 8:51 p.m. May 27, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Kevin weighted 8 pouinds, five ounces and was 21 inches long. His maternal grandparents are J Ruben and Raquel Orozco. Paternal grandparents are Ismael and Angelita Esquivel.