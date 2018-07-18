Recent Moffat County births: July 18, 2018

EMILIO CESAR GAVIRA

Tina and Julio Gavira, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Emilio Cesar Gavira, at 12:53 a.m. June 28, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Emilio weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and with 19 3/4 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Ruby and Jesse Ross of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Elisa Camarillo and Rosalio Gavira, of Durango, Mexico.

ASPEN DONINE STEHLE-DOEHLING

Lindsey Stehle-Doehling and Matthew Peterson, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Aspen Donine Stehle-Doehling, at 1:05 a.m. July 8, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Aspen weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 21 1/4 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Janine Stehle-Doehling and Mark Doehling, of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Twyla and Neil Peterson, of Canon City. Aspen was welcomed home by Timber Kolt (TK) Stehle-Doehling.

KADEN ALAN W. MORE

Christie Niles and Luke More, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Kaden Alan W. More, at 9:23 a.m. July 9, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Kaden weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Tammy and Steve Bussone, of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Paternal grandparents are Rebecca and Wayne More, of Steamboat Springs. Kaden was welcomed home by Amie Marie Niles, 12, and Koda Shey More, 8.

JAZLYNN RENAE DUARTE

Rusty Albuagh and Erik Duarte, of Craig, are please to announce the birth of their daughter, Jazlynn Renae Duarte, at 12:30 p.m. July 9, at Memorial Regional Health. Jazlynn weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Trixie Castro and Russell Albaugh, of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Emma and Felipe Duarte, of Chihuahua, Mexico. Jazlynn was welcomed home by big brother Bentley Albaugh.

ADRIAN XAVIER RAMOS

Amanda Saenz and Mario Ramos, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Adrian Xavier Ramos, at 7 p.m. July 11, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Adrian weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 3/4 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Adolfo Saenz and Nieves Martinez, of Craig. Paternal grandparent is Martha Portillo, of Craig. Adrian was welcomed home by Ariana and Aaron Ramos.