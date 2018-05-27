Recent Moffat County births

Stanlee Eugene Sholes

Michelle Workman and Tanner Sholes, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Stanlee Eugene Sholes, at 10:50 p.m. April 18, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Stanlee weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 18 1/4 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Mike and Tammy Workman, of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Barb and the late Stan Sholes, of Craig. Stanlee was welcomed home by Lilly and Aleena.

Stratton O'Neill Sholes

Michelle Workman and Tanner Sholes, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Stratton O'Neill Sholes, at 11:10 p.m. April 18, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Stanlee weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Mike and Tammy Workman, of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Barb and the late Stan Sholes, of Craig. Stanlee was welcomed home by Lilly and Aleena.

Bristol Suzanne Galbreath

Tiffany and Blaine Galbreath, of Meeker, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Bristol Suzanne Galbreath, at 1:31 a.m. April 22, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Bristol weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Melissa and Danny Southern, of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Paternal grandparents are Sharon and Tom Galbreath, of Weatherford, Texas. Bristol was welcomed home by her brother, Gunnison Blaine Galbreath.

Wilhelmina Wren Valkenburg

Jennifer and Cornelis Valkenburg, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Wilhelmina Wren Valkenburg, at 5:12 p.m April 27, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Wilhelmina weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Mary Ann and Michael Steele, of Lander, Wyoming. Paternal grandparents are Cornelius Andrew and Linda Valkenburg, of Billings, Montana. Wilhelmina was welcomed home by Annika Rose Valkenburg.

Milo Alex Rhett Letsinger

Ashley and William Letsinger, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Milo Alex Rhett Letsinger, at 8:49 p.m. April 28, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Milo weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces and was 18 inches long. His maternal grandparent is Michelle Phillips, of Craig. Milo was welcomed home by Hayle Letsinger, Liam Letsinger, Tyler Perkins and Adaleigh Letsinger.