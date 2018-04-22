Recent Moffat County births

Elena Jean Oney Mcfeaters

McKenlie Oney and Shane Mcfeaters, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Elena Jean Oney Mcfeaters, at 7:22 p.m. on April 8, 2018, at The Memorial Hospital. Elena weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Kenny and Sally Oney, of Salt Lake City, Utah. Paternal grandparents are Richard Mcfeaters of Pennsylvania and Patricia McMiller of Steamboat Springs. Elena was welcomed home by sibling Connell Mcfeaters.

Bentley Harper Goodwin

Rachel Alexander and Trevor Goodwin, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Bentley Harper Goodwin, at 8:37 p.m. on April 11, 2018, at The Memorial Hospital. Bentley weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Tim and Carla Alexander of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Lona and Ben Hillewaert, of Craig. Bentley was welcomed home by sibling Braedan McKinney.