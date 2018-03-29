Recent Moffat County births

Mia Ximena Jauregui Lopez

Lizeth A. Lopez and Cesar Jauregui, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Mia Ximena Jauregui Lopez, at 8:11 a.m. March 21, 2018, at The Memorial Hospital. Mia weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20 1/4 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Evangelina and Martin, of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Emma and Hugo, of Craig and Ricardo of Mexico. Mia was welcomed home by siblings Yaretzi and Cesar.

Gage Trevelyn June

Shene Leslie Chamberlain and William Anthony June, of Craig, are please to announce the birth of their son, Gage Trevelyn June, at 3:33 p.m. March 23, 2018, at UC Health Yampa Valley Medical Center. Gage weighed 7 pounds, one ounce, and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Sherrie Sadvar, Chuck Sadvar, Beth Starbuck and Paul Eddy. Gage was welcomed home by siblings Ira and Lilly.

Scarlett Claire Francone

Meghan and Kyle Francone of Craig, are pleased to announced the birth of their daughter, Scarlett Claire Francone, at 4:08 p.m. March 26, 2018, at UC Health Yampa Valley Medical Center. Scarlett's grandparents are Claire and Larry Gilliland, of Loveland; Scott and Judy Friend, of Brighton; Andy and Tammy Mills, of Craig; and Brett and Leona Francone, of Sterling. Scarlett was welcomed home by her older brothers, Eli and Ammon.

Leyton James Johnson

Taylor Schmidt and Jarrett Johnson, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Leyton James Johnson, at 3:32 a.m. on March 19, 2018, at The Memorial Hospital. Leyton weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20 1/2 inches long. Leyton's maternal grandparents are Jim and Deb Schmidt, of Craig. paternal grandparent is Patricia Johnson, of Craig. Leyton was welcomed home by his sibling, Wyatt.

Brian James Prather

Alexandria Weeks and Kenneth Prather, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Brian James Prather, at 11:35 a.m., March 18, 2018, at The Memorial Hospital. Brian weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long. His maternal grandparent is Carla A. Weeks, of Genoa. Paternal grandparents are Brandi and Jamie Prather, of Kenai, Alaska.