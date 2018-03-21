Recent Moffat County births

Natalie Jaquelin Barrios Torres

Jocelin Torres and Daniel Barrios, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Natalie Jaquelin Barrios Torres, at 5:02 p.m. March 14, 2018, at The Memorial Hospital. Natalie weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Olivia Terrazas, of Denver, and Alberto Torres, of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Antonia Garcia and Gabriel Barrios, of Mexico.

Melanie Renata Barrios Torres

Jocelin Torres and Daniel Barrios, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Melanie Renata Barrios Torres, at 5:18 p.m. March 14, 2018, at The Memorial Hospital. Melanie weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Olivia Terrazas, of Denver, and Alberto Torres, of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Antonia Garcia and Gabriel Barrios, of Mexico.

Haywood Nasir Ridgeway

Sarah Silos and Marcus Ridgeway, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Haywood Nasir Ridgeway, at 4:41 p.m. March 15, 2018, at The Memorial Hospital. Haywood weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Norma and Richard St. Clair. Paternal grandparent is Merri Kris Winey. Haywood was welcomed home by siblings Damian Ellifritz, Seqouiah Casarez, Schaidou Casarez, Angel Godoy, Marcus Jr. and Trayvan Wallace.

Brax Mikell Peterson

Teasha Moody and Brayden Peterson, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Brax Mikell Peterson, at 4:41 a.m. March 16, 2018 at The Memorial Hospital. Brax weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Brad and Shannon Moody, of Delta, Utah. Paternal grandparents are Mikell and Misty Peterson, of Craig.

Azure Renee Burns

Melanie and Debbie Burns, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Azure Renee Burns, at 9:50 p.m. March 6, 2018, at The Memorial Hospital. Azure weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long.