Recent births in Moffat County

Raymond James Hering

Alexandria and Patrick Hering, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Raymond James Hering, at 3:57 p.m. Dec. 28, 2017, at The Memorial Hospital. Raymond weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. His maternal grandparents are James and Debra Liljedahl, of Craig, and Diana Gray, of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Tracy and Steve Lathrop, of Craig, and Bill and Marilyn Hering, of Craig. Raymond was welcomed home by sibling Hayli Jade Hering.

Qymani Xazavier Hairston

Brianna Bennett and Jerome Hairston, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Qymani Xazavier Hairston, at 7:07 p.m. Dec. 25, 2017, at The Memorial Hospital. Qymani weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces and was 18 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Dianna Perkins and Carl Sparks, of Marietta, Ohio. Paternal grandparents are LaShanda Hairston of North Carolina and Au`tol Manigila of Portugal. Qymani was welcomed home by Phynix Carlene Lakeisha Hairston, Jerome Deshawn Hairston Jr. and Cherokee Jemicka Roxanne Bennett.