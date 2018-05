Obituary: Violet Joan Davis

June 26, 1926 — Feb. 24, 2018

Beloved to all who knew her, Violet (Camilletti) Davis passed away her home in Milner, Colorado, surrounded by the love of her family. Violet was 91 years young. Please join her family in a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday June 23, at the Camilletti’s ranch, 39415 Routt County Road 48 in Milner. Please bring your favorite memories and stories to share and a covered dish, if you would like.