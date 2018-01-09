Obituary: Thomas James Bowser

Nov. 6, 1965 — Jan. 2, 2018

Thomas James Bowser was born on Nov. 6, 1965, in Akron, Colorado. He was the oldest of three boys. His family moved throughout his younger years but spent most of their time in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His family moved back to Colorado when he was 10 and remained there for the rest of his life. He started the seventh grade after relocating to Craig to a ranch near Elkhead Reservoir in 1979. He went on to graduate from Moffat County High School in 1984.

He learned his hard work ethic while helping on the ranch growing up, and when the work for the day was done, depending on the season, he and his brothers could go swimming, fishing, rafting, snowmobiling, tubing, cross country skiing, hunting, etc. They worked hard and fast so they would have time to play.

He said the ranch was his favorite resort, and his friends loved spending weekends there with him, because there was always something fun to do.

Tom started his meat-cutting career shortly after he graduated from high school and continued until his passing. He was a very skilled, dependable, and hardworking man.

Tom married Joanna Marie Subr on June 1, 1991, in Steamboat Springs. To this union, one son was born in May of 1995, Curtis Robert Bowser. They built their home in Craig.

Tom was a very devoted husband, father, son and friend. He always stayed a country boy at heart and continued to enjoy many outdoor activities with friends and family. As an avid fisherman, he enjoyed sharing his passion with others and teaching children how to fish. He was a very kind, caring, patient and generous man.

Tom is survived by his wife Joanna, son Curtis, mother Sandra, brother Chris and wife Vickie, brother Greg, father-in-law Bob Subr, mother-in-law Maggie Subr, brother-in-law Rob Subr and wife Theresa, brother-in-law Jonathan Subr and wife Kelly, plus uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tom was preceded in death by father Marvin Curtis Bowser, grandparents Thomas Payne Jr. and wife Marjorie, Forrest Bowser and wife Ruth and stepbrother Carl Bowser. Tom was loved by many and will always be remembered. Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at the Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave. Reception will follow immediately afterwards.