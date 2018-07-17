Obituary: Steve Riley Grandbouche

Sept. 15, 1941 — July 12, 2018

Steve Riley Grandbouche passed away peacefully at home at the age of 76 on July 12, 2018, in Craig, Colorado. Steve was born in Hayden, Colorado, on Sept. 15, 1941, to Elva and Lester Grandbouche.

He spent his childhood in Hayden and attended school in both Hayden and Fort Collins, graduating from Fort Collins High School in 1959. During his youth, Steve was actively involved in baseball, basketball and football.

He began his studies at University of Oregon and continued on to later earn his masters of fine arts degree in 1966. Steve married Ardith Machen (since divorced) and resided in Eugene, Oregon, where they welcomed the birth of their son, Damon Thierry Grandbouche, in 1971.

Steve returned to Craig in the early 1970s and focused his professional pursuits on general contracting, working in collaboration with others, as well as working for himself. Steve worked in this capacity for a number of years until his professional work steered him to the Loudy-Simpson Park, where he worked for the duration of his career. Steve was instrumental in many improvements to the park, namely, the construction of the Loudy-Simpson ice rink and renovations at the Sherman Youth Camp.

As an adult, Steve remained active in the Craig community and maintained many lifelong friendships. Steve was an avid golfer and spent many enjoyable days at the Yampa Valley Golf Course, including 29 consecutive years of golf trips with close friends. Steve was a member and past president of the Craig Kiwanis Club. In 1993, Steve was awarded the Sunshine Meritorious Service Award by the Craig Chamber of Commerce for his service and dedication to improving life in Craig. Steve retired from the Loudy-Simpson Park and remained in Craig, close to many friends and family. He was an accomplished artist.

Steve is survived by his son, Damon, and his grandchildren, Gordon and Mari; his brother, Gordon, and sister, Gail; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Kent and Neil, and his parents, Elva and Lester Grandbouche.

A service for family and friends was held on July 17, 2018, at Grant Mortuary in Craig. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Loudy-Simpson Park in his memory, in care of Grant Mortuary.