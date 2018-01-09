Obituary: Ruth Bachman

Sept. 22, 1934 — Nov. 30, 2017

Ruth Bachman died Nov. 30, 2017 at HopeWest Hospice Care Center with all of her children present. She was 83. Ruth was born Sept. 22, 1934, in Brule Nebraska. She grew up on the family farm, living what she called a perfect childhood. She graduated from Brule High School in 1952, and in 1956, she moved with her family to Fort Collins, where she met and married Lynn “Butch” Bachman. They were married for 48 years. Together they had two children, David and Janette.

Ruth was a St. Mary’s Senior Companion Volunteer for close to 10 years, touching the lives of many people and forming friendships that lasted her lifetime. She was awarded the Beacon Newspaper Volunteer of the year for 2006 – 2007.

She enjoyed reading, puzzles and everything Star Trek. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with Butch all over the western United States. She also enjoyed rock hunting and was an animal lover and never had fewer than two dogs at one time.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

She is survived by her son David Bachman and wife Lisa, daughter Janette Bachman, a grandson Trevor Bachman and a brother, Norvin Frerichs of Wray.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice Care Center at 3090 N. 12th Street #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506.

