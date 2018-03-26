Obituary: Ronald Keith Taylor

July 28, 1953 — March 16, 2018

Former Baggs, Wyoming, resident, Ronald Keith Taylor died Friday, March 16, 2018, at the home of friends in Dixon, Wyoming. He was 64. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held in the spring.

Ronald Keith Taylor was born the son of Milford Keith and Rita Joan (Stranc) Taylor on July 28, 1953, in Buffalo, New York. He spent his ch ildhood on military bases throughout the world. He graduated from West Seneca Senior High School with the class of 1971 and from Buffalo State College in 1975 with a degree in biology.

In January 1976, Ron entered active duty with the United States Air Force. His military career spanned 20 years, with duty stations in Iceland and Spain, to name a few.

In 1989, Ron earned a master’s degree in management from Webster University. One of his greatest sources of pride and accomplishments was becoming a Pararescueman. Ron was honorably discharged in May 1996. Ron completed his education at a physician’s assistant school in Arnold, Maryland. He worked for various hospitals and clinics, including John Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland; Noyes Health Care Center in Baggs, Wyoming; Fruita Health West in Fruita, Colorado; and Cedar Pointe Health Urgent Care and Family Practice in Fruita, Colorado.

On July 2, 1982, Ron married Linda Newman and gained a readymade family. The couple celebrated 36 wonderful years of marriage this year. In his spare time, Ron enjoyed long distance bicycle touring, swimming and martial arts. Above all, he was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather.

Ron is survived by his wife, Linda Taylor of Fruita; two sons, Scott Colby of Steamboat Springs and Casey Colby of Las Vegas, Nevada; one daughter, Krista Colby of Steamboat Springs; his mother, Rita Taylor of Lancaster, New York; two brothers, Mark Taylor of Ransomville, New York and Eric Taylor of Marilla, New York; and one sister, Luanne Jarosz of Lancaster, New York. He is further survived by two grandchildren, Elise and Jason Colby.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Milford Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Ron’s memory to the Little Snake River Valley EMS Service in care of Grant Mortuary.