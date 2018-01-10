Obituary: Robert ‘Rob’ Lee Syvertson

Jan. 31, 1954 — Jan. 8, 2018

Rob Syvertson, of Craig, died Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at The Journey at First Baptist Church. Memorial donations may be made to The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Northwest Colorado Chapter in care of Grant Mortuary.