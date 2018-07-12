Obituary: Pierre Johnson

Jan. 2, 1932 — July 8, 2018

Pierre Johnson was born Jan. 2, 1932, in Craig, Colorado, to Francis and Mary Johnson.

Pierre died peacefully at his home north of Craig on Sunday, July 8, 2018.

He was dearly loved and respected by his family and by many others, having lived and worked in the Craig area for all 86 years and 156 days of his life.

In addition to Kaye Johnson, his wife, Pierre’s remaining family includes Calvin Johnson (son in Pueblo) and Donnita VanDenBos (daughter in Brighton). He also left behind eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, plus four sisters.

Pierre was the second of five children. He grew up with four sisters, all of whom are still alive: Ardith Tayler, of Olympia, Washington; Marvia Valdez, of Denver; Treava Yandel, of Westminster; and Trudy Santistevan of Grand Junction.

Pierre was mainly known as a wheat farmer. In his retirement years, he subdivided and sold virtually all the land he once owned. In his younger years, during non-growing seasons, Pierre worked other jobs.

He had many hobbies and pleasures in life. His greatest loves in life were his wife, his family and God. He served in various positions in his church. He was an active Gideon for many years, helping to get Bibles into hotel rooms and schools.

Pierre and Kaye often traveled during winter months to live in places like Van Horn, Texas; Mesquite, Nevada; Pahrump, Nevada; Riverside, Arizona; Las Vegas, Nevada; or Port Orchard, Washington.

Memorial services to celebrate the life of Pierre Johnson will be at 10:30 a.m. July 18 at The Journey at First Baptist Church, 1150 W Ninth St., followed by a noon memorial dinner at Yampa Valley Baptist Church, 3900 E. Victory Way. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Johnson Family Cemetery, 2050 County Road 103. All friends and acquaintances are invited.