Obituary: Norma Dell (Gardner) Snow
July 24, 2018
Jan. 18, 1941 — July 21, 2018
Norma Dell (Gardner) Snow, of Vernal, Utah, passed away June 21, 2018, surrounded by family.
She married Ronald Snow on June 3, 1965, in Jensen, Utah.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Vondell Gardner; one brother, Donald Gardner; son, Ronald (Tobey) Snow; daughter Joan Snow; and great-granddaughter Gracie Homer.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Snow; her daughter, Tracy (Kirk) Lawson' 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Norma was very loving and compassionate, especially when kids were involved. She spent many years helping kids and just being a friend to all. She also enjoyed telling stories of her childhood on Douglas Mountain in Colorado
A life celebration will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 22, 2018, at Jensen Park in Jensen, Utah.
Online condolences may be shared at ashleyvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Indian Valley Fire edges over 5,000 acres, second fire starts in Rio Blanco County
- 3 juveniles injured in early morning rollover near Craig
- Hiker dies after fall into backcountry ridge near Silverthorne
- Rio Blanco’s Indian Fire sends ash north to Moffat County
- Man receives maximum sentence for Memorial Day 2017 vehicular homicide on Highway 40