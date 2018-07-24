Obituary: Norma Dell (Gardner) Snow

Jan. 18, 1941 — July 21, 2018

Norma Dell (Gardner) Snow, of Vernal, Utah, passed away June 21, 2018, surrounded by family.

She married Ronald Snow on June 3, 1965, in Jensen, Utah.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Vondell Gardner; one brother, Donald Gardner; son, Ronald (Tobey) Snow; daughter Joan Snow; and great-granddaughter Gracie Homer.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Snow; her daughter, Tracy (Kirk) Lawson' 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Norma was very loving and compassionate, especially when kids were involved. She spent many years helping kids and just being a friend to all. She also enjoyed telling stories of her childhood on Douglas Mountain in Colorado

A life celebration will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 22, 2018, at Jensen Park in Jensen, Utah.

