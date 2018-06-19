Obituary: Nancy Jayne Core

Oct. 7, 1946 — June 14, 2018

Nancy Core, of Craig, died Thursday, June 14, 2018, at the Memorial Regional Health Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 22, 2018, at The Journey at First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Craig Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society for Metastatic Breast Cancer Research in care of Grant Mortuary.