Obituary: Mable Elizabeth O’Mailia

Oct. 27, 1933 — Feb. 7, 2018

Craig resident Mable Elizabeth O’Mailia died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, at Sandrock Ridge Care Center in Craig. She was 84. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rod Compton presiding.

Mable Elizabeth Lamping was born Oct. 27, 1933, to Joseph and Mable (Hartford) Lamping in Webster, Colorado, the youngest of six children. She spent her childhood in Webster and attended schools in Fairplay, Colorado.

Following her high school graduation, Mable married her childhood sweetheart, John Edward O’Mailia, in 1950. To this union, four children were born. While being a devoted wife and mother, Mable owned and operated her own business in Summit County as a bookkeeper. While residing there, she and her family and friends enjoyed snowmobiling. After residing there for several years, the O’Mailia’s moved to Denver, where Mable worked for Stark Lumber for many years. Mable and John were blessed with 49 years of marriage before John’s passing in 1999.

Mable retired in 2000 and moved to Craig to be closer to part of her family. She made many friends in Craig and loved her church family at Calvary Baptist. She loved to garden and especially loved roses. Her family have fond memories of Mable sewing her children’s clothes while they were in school. More importantly, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mable is survived by her children: John (Katie) O’Mailia, of Garrison, Montana; David (Shelia) O’Mailia, of Craig; Donald O’Mailia, of Florence, Montana; and Victoria (Henry) Chase, of Goodyear, Arizona.

She is further survived by nine grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mable was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five siblings and three grandsons.