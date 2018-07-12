Obituary: Mabel Moore

Feb. 1, 1926 — June 24, 2018

Mabel, age 92 of Dumas, Texas, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018. Services were Friday, June 29, 2018, at Morrison Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Seth Seale officiating. Interment was at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.

Mabel was born Feb. 1, 1926, in Crocker, Missouri, to Hank and Justy (Hatch) Longbine. She grew up in Crocker and later moved to Craig, where she was the assistant manager at Safeway until her retirement. She then moved to Dumas. Mabel loved sewing, cooking and taking care of people. She also enjoyed her flowers and loved gardening.

She was a member of the North Plains Christian Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, three sisters, a son, John Paul, and daughter, Ethel Mae.

Mabel is survived by sons Charles of Higbee, of Missouri, and Clarence Jr, of Tonto Basin Arizone; daughters Judy Heaney and husband Dennis, of Elk Springs; Vera Farrell, of Dumas; Wanda Jeffrey, of Colorado Springs; and Rita Banks and husband Bobby, of Dumas; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.