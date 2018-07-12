Obituary: Mabel Moore
July 12, 2018
Feb. 1, 1926 — June 24, 2018
Mabel, age 92 of Dumas, Texas, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018. Services were Friday, June 29, 2018, at Morrison Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Seth Seale officiating. Interment was at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.
Mabel was born Feb. 1, 1926, in Crocker, Missouri, to Hank and Justy (Hatch) Longbine. She grew up in Crocker and later moved to Craig, where she was the assistant manager at Safeway until her retirement. She then moved to Dumas. Mabel loved sewing, cooking and taking care of people. She also enjoyed her flowers and loved gardening.
She was a member of the North Plains Christian Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, three sisters, a son, John Paul, and daughter, Ethel Mae.
Mabel is survived by sons Charles of Higbee, of Missouri, and Clarence Jr, of Tonto Basin Arizone; daughters Judy Heaney and husband Dennis, of Elk Springs; Vera Farrell, of Dumas; Wanda Jeffrey, of Colorado Springs; and Rita Banks and husband Bobby, of Dumas; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Area man killed in crash about 3 miles east of Hayden
- Authorities recover body of 24-year-old man who died in Steamboat Lake
- Northwest Colorado firefighters fighting new starts as containment reached on other fires
- Summer 2018 Wildfire Report for July 10: Tally in Northwest Colorado rises to 67 fires
- Colorado has the highest number of active wildfires in the country