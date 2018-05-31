Obituary: Lyle Valora

Aug. 24, 1950 — May 8, 2018

Lyle Valora was born in Laramie, Wyoming, on Aug. 24, 1950, the third of four children born to Art and Joyce (Hinthorn) Valora. He joined older siblings Gary and Sharon (Meckley) and had one younger sister Cindy(Foster).

He grew up mostly in the Hayden area, where he lived for the last 46 years. Lyle married Linda Gail Hodges on April 19, 1969, and celebrated 49 wonderful years together just before his passing. They were blessed with two daughters, Lyla and Leah, who, in turn, blessed them with eight grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and a great-grandson due in June.

He worked as a coal miner/heavy equipment operator most of his career. He retired from Colowyo Coal in 2013, where he worked for almost 30 years. He was very admired and respected by his coworkers and made many great friends.

His arm was injured in a chainsaw accident in 1982, leaving him physically changed and out of work for almost 10 years. Following the accident, Lyle fought to help change labor laws, lobbying for the Americans With Disabilities Act. He testified for the ADA and helped pass the law so he could return to work and provide a good income for his family.

He never thought of himself as disabled, and neither did those around him. His wife ran a licensed daycare facility out of their home for more than 25 years, which he was also very active in. Many of the daycare children came to love and know him as their uncle or grandpa, as well. His wife loved to brag that Uncle Lyle or Grandpa was the daycare kids' favorite toy. He was young at heart, and children loved him.

He was also very active in Girl Scouts, even becoming a troop leader, for many years with his wife and daughters. He had a great love and respect for the outdoors, which he passed on to his children, grandchildren and many others. He loved to hunt, fish, camp and backpack. He also had a profound love of the Lord, and his faith was great. In his passing, he believed he was going home to be with the Lord.

He passed peacefully in his home May 8, as he wished.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, niece and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Jean Miller. Lyle looked forward to joining them. He believed in quality of life over quantity, and Lyle certainly led a life of the highest quality. He didn’t want anyone to be saddened by his passing but rejoice in his homecoming. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed, until we meet again. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, daddy, uncle, papa, friend and person. He was kind, loving and funny. He will be forever missed.

He is survived by his wife Linda Gail Valora; daughters Lyla Miller Backes (Randy) and Leah Barrett (Jim); his brother Gary Valora (Mary); his sister Cindy Foster (Allen); his many nieces and nephews; his grandchildren Kevin Miller (Nat), Kirsten Miller, Kolton Miller (Amelia), Kyle Barrett (Miranda), Cutter Barrett, Kaedance Backes, Hailie Backes; great granddaughter Paisley Barrett; and his great grandson, who is due in June.